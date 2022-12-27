From heat to cold to drought, 2022 weather was dramatic but not record-setting

This year brought its fair share of that crazy weather our state is known for, but as far as records go, not too many were set. From prolonged heat to frigid cold and widespread drought, it might have seemed like a dramatic year, but the fact is, no all-time records were set, according to the National Weather Service’s website.

For 2022, the hottest day of the year in Tulsa was July 19, when we had a maximum temperature of 108 degrees, with the highest mean (the average between the high and low) temperature of the year at 95.5 degrees on July 26.

According to records, the all-time record high was 115 degrees on Aug. 10, 1936, and the highest mean temperature was 100 degrees on Aug. 2, 2011, and again on July 31, 2012.

When it comes to cold extremes, this past week’s storm brought the coldest temperatures we had all year. On Friday morning we bottomed out at a bone-chilling minus 9 degrees. This broke the previously set record low for that day, which was minus 8 degrees in 1989. But we didn’t set any all-time records. That number was minus 16 on Jan. 22, 1930.

This past week’s storm brought some very cold air, but it never actually brought in a record for cold afternoon high temperatures. Since the storm rolled in early on Thursday morning, we actually saw highs early in the morning around 40 degrees before the front passed. So while we were only in the single digits by 4 p.m. that day, our high was recorded early in the morning at 40 degrees, so no records were set.

Our coldest day of 2022 was Feb. 4, when Tulsa saw a high of 7 degrees. But when it comes to all-time records for Tulsa, the coldest high temperature we have seen was 2 degrees on Jan. 11, 1918.

Staying on the topic of temperatures, we warmed to 100 degrees or higher quite a few times this calendar year. According to the National Weather Service we hit 100 degrees 27 times. The final time we saw the mercury rise to that 100-degree mark was Sept. 1.

September was a hot one for us. We set new daily highs, not all-time highs, that month. According to the National Weather Service records dating back to 1905, there have been 34 years in which Tulsa has had 100-degree days in September. 1934 had the most 100-degree days in September, with 10. And the top nine years with the most 100-degree days in September were all between 1909 and 1954, with the 10th-highest occurring in 2000.

Now with that said, we still set new daily records when it came to heat. The last day we touched close to that 100-degree day was actually the last day of summer, on Sept. 21, when we warmed to 99 degrees. This broke our previously set record for that day — 98 degrees in 1980.

I think we can all agree that it was a warm summer, but again, those numbers didn’t quite set any all-time records. But around September, we were all talking about those triple digits.

I spoke with Steve Piltz, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service office, back in September, and he said that having days above 100 degrees does catch attention because it is impactful, but it doesn’t always set records.

“The number of days at or above 100 degrees usually gives us something to relate to and draw comparisons,” said Piltz.

For 2022, Tulsa had nine consecutive days of 100-degree temperatures, which occurred from July 13-21.

“This is not out of the norm,” said Nicole McGavok, another meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “Going back to 1905, there have been 50 years with seven or more days in a row of triple-digit temperatures.”

And according to McGavock, there have been 20 years with 11 or more consecutive days of temperatures at or above 100 degrees. So while it was a talker back in the hotter months, we didn’t actually make any of the top lists.

It was around this time that we also began to worsen in our drought conditions. We actually hit our longest streaks without rainfall twice this year, first at the end of June and July and then again in September.

“The greatest number of days with no measurable rainfall, which is 0.01 or less, was 21 days from June 29th through July 19th and again from Sept. 3rd through Sept. 23rd,” McGavock said.

Drought conditions this summer worsened to “exceptional” in areas of northeastern Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. And, unfortunately, despite additional rainfall in late fall, most of Oklahoma still remains in the extreme to exceptional drought category, though there have been minor improvements since the summer.

Shifting to snowfall but staying on the topic of precipitation, this year the most snowfall accumulated in a day at the Tulsa International Airport was 4.2 inches on Feb. 2. The all-time total for one day of accumulated snowfall on record was 11 years ago on Jan. 31, 2011, when we had 14 inches.

The largest snowfall event for 2022 was Feb. 2-4, when we racked up 7.5 inches of total snowfall.

Last but not least was the severe weather. While the season overall seemed rather quiet, as they say, “it only takes one event to make an impact.” And within northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas, 20 tornadoes were recorded this season. This included three EF-0 tornadoes, 15 EF-1s, one EF-2 and one EF-3.

The largest, the EF-3, occurred in Springdale, Arkansas, on March 30, with maximum wind speeds of 145 mph and a path of 5.2 miles. This tornado resulted in seven injuries, but thankfully there were no deaths.

In Broken Arrow, a confirmed EF-1 tornado occurred on July 28, with maximum wind speeds of 85-95 mph and a path of 4 miles. Thankfully this storm resulted in no injuries or deaths.

The latest tornado event was in Sawyer, where a confirmed EF-2 tornado occurred on Nov. 4 with sustained winds of 110-120 mph with one confirmed injury but no deaths.

While just outside of our coverage area, it is important to also note the Dec. 13 confirmed tornados in Grady and McClain counties. They were part of the large severe weather outbreak that occurred from Oklahoma through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia, which resulted in fatalities in other states.

Despite no major records being set, 2022 had no shortage of exciting weather, which is what this state is known for. And personally, as a meteorologist, it makes my job more interesting. As we head into 2023 the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting that we will have a drier-than-normal start to the year but that temperatures will remain on average.

Photos: Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel