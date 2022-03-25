Friday's weather video forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

After a cool, rainy week we will finally get some nice weather for Friday and the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the next few days, including today. Highs will warm back into the low 70s and winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph. Over the weekend the temperatures will remain in the 70s and skies will stay clear. It should be a gorgeous weekend for us. On Monday our temperatures will soar into the mid-80s. The next cold front is expected to move in by Tuesday and Wednesday and bring cooler weather back to the area for the second half of next week.