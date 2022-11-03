Friday brings chance of severe weather to parts of Oklahoma

Friday brings a chance for storms across parts of the state. An upper-level trough will sweep across the region with an associated cold front. This frontal boundary is set to push through the area in the afternoon, sparking the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

As of now, most weather models indicate thunderstorm development mainly east and south of Tulsa. But a few storms around the Tulsa metro can’t be ruled out, especially in the morning hours ahead of the cold front.

By Friday afternoon, locally heavy rainfall is expected with the potential for severe storms. According to the Storm Prediction Center, the bullseye for most of this activity remains in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas. Gusty winds, hail development, and a few spin-up tornadoes are all possible threats in that area.

As far as timing goes, we may see storms as early as 1 p.m. and lasting through 10 p.m., but the best chance is around 3-4 p.m. with the strongest storms firing up east of Tulsa between 4-5 p.m. There also could be scattered showers in northeastern Oklahoma in the morning hours. A few of these morning storms have the possibility of small hail and very heavy rainfall.

After the system passes through, there could be a few lingering showers that wrap around the system and linger into the early morning hours of Saturday.