The forecast in northeastern Oklahoma this week includes both fire danger and the threat of severe storms, according to an alert from the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Red flag dangers are currently expected Wednesday through Sunday, mostly west of U.S. 75, according to the National Weather Service.

"Areas that remain in persistent drought — especially parts of Osage and Pawnee counties, that are in extreme to exceptional drought — will have the highest concerns from Wednesday into the weekend," the Monday advisory states.

Meteorologists say the increased fire threat comes along with stronger southerly winds in advance of a storm system that is expected later this week. Gusts could range from 25 to 35 mph, so the advisory includes a warning about "behaviors that may inadvertently start a wildfire."

Temperatures are expected to be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal, with low-level moisture, heightening the fire-danger concerns, National Weather Service forecasters said.

The windy conditions also will increase the chances for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday, with the forecast Monday afternoon calling for a nearly 40% chance of precipitation Friday night.

"Details remain uncertain at this point, but severe weather may be a threat with these thunderstorms," the NWS advisory states.

