Weather conditions that will move across the state on Friday will bring the potential for severe weather as well as fire danger for parts of Oklahoma.

As a cold front passes, the threat for severe weather will be mainly east of us. However, a few pop-up showers and storms in the Tulsa area can’t be ruled out. A couple of storms closer to the Arkansas state line have the potential to be severe, while central Arkansas will see a stronger threat.

Despite some overlapping risks, our main local threat on Friday will be the increased fire danger.

As the cold front passes, drier air will settle in behind it. That, coupled with the strong winds associated with the system, is placing Tulsa and surrounding counties under a red flag warning for Friday.

Winds will pick up from the southwest at 20-40 mph and gust to 55 mph at times. Relative humidity levels will drop to 15%. Any fires that develop likely will spread rapidly. The National Weather Service does not recommend any outdoor burning at this time.

By Saturday, the winds will decrease, and humidity levels will gradually begin to rise again, making fire weather no longer a concern by the weekend.