Fire conditions continue into weekend until rain likely Sunday, forecasters say

After Tulsans woke up to haze Friday, a fire conditions forecast shows more of the same Saturday until some rain is expected following a cold front.

According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, fire danger continues Saturday in much of Oklahoma west of Tulsa.

"Saturday we're expecting (fire spreading) rates to really climb, potentially an excess of 300 feet per minute here in Tulsa, so that's leading to a very high fire danger for tomorrow," Tulsa's National Weather Service Meteorologist Tyler Snider said.

"Any outdoor burning tomorrow is strongly discouraged."

A fire weather watch for Osage and Pawnee counties starts Saturday afternoon with 20-30 mph winds, a high of 80 degrees and low humidity.

"These conditions will allow for any fires that develop to spread rapidly," according to the National Weather Service hazardous outlook.

The National Storm Prediction Center fire outlook for Saturday shows much of Oklahoma at an elevated risk, with several western Oklahoma counties listed as critical risk.

Fire and smoke maps late Friday morning indicated fires outside Tulsa in the Osage reservation, Bartlesville, near Weleetka and Tahlequah contributed to a haze in eastern Oklahoma's morning skies.

Air quality in Tulsa was at unhealthy levels Friday, according to an Department of Environmental Quality report. Twenty counties, mostly in western Oklahoma, were under a burn ban.

With Saturday evening comes a small chance of precipitation; however, Sunday is when widespread rain could bring air quality levels back to good levels, according to forecasters.

A cold front is expected Saturday night, to stall "near or just south of the I-44 corridor by Sunday morning," National Weather Service Tulsa said.

Tulsa-area forecast

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.