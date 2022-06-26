Finally, a break from the heat! Watch Sunday's weather forecast

A much needed break from the heat today! Temperatures will start in the 60s and only warm in to the low 80s by the afternoon. This is about ten degrees below average for this time of year.

Winds will be from the north today with partly cloudy skies.

Overnight will be dry with a few passing clouds and lows in the 60s.

For Monday the 80s will stick around. The 90s return by the middle of the week.

