Few scattered showers today: watch Saturday Oct 29 weather forecast

Today there is a slight chance for seeing a few scattered showers. They will be light if they occur. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. Highs will be in the 60s. There will be a light north wind. 

Overnight it will gradually clear with lows in the 40s. 

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. 

