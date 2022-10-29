Few scattered showers today: watch Saturday Oct 29 weather forecast

Today there is a slight chance for seeing a few scattered showers. They will be light if they occur. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. Highs will be in the 60s. There will be a light north wind.
Overnight it will gradually clear with lows in the 40s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
