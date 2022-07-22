Few scattered showers today: Watch Friday's weather forecast

A few scattered showers and storms are possible today, but they will be very hit and miss. Highs today will stay below 100, with intermittent cloud coverage as well.

Winds will be out of the south with gusts up to 20 mph at times.

Overnight lows will be near 80. For Saturday and Sunday the temperatures will soar again above 100. Winds will remain from the south.

Next week we stay dry until Thursday when our chance for rain will increase again.