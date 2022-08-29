Few pop-up showers possible today: Watch Monday's weather forecast

A few pop-up showers are possible today, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will climb back into the 90s. A frontal boundary is just to the north of us, in Kansas, today. So that will ignite a few showers and storms that will eventually move south towards the area. Some may make it in to portions of north and northeastern OK, but many look to fizzle. Still, with this boundary, it presents the chance for potentially seeing a few storms develop.