Few morning showers, dry and hot afternoon: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

There is a chance for a few showers early in the day, but any chance for rain will taper by the middle of the day. More sunshine will beam through for the afternoon. Highs will work their way up into the mid 90s.
Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.
Tomorrow will be hot, but dry. In fact, for the remainder of the week we will see dry conditions as highs warm into the mid 90s each day.
The holiday weekend will be hot and dry with highs in the mid 90s and partly cloudy skies.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
