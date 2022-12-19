Few morning showers, cooler: Watch Monday, Dec. 19 weather forecast

This morning we have scattered showers across the area. That will give way to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will warm into the 40s.
As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, the highs will stay in the 40s.
By Thursday some very cold air will move in, and highs will plunge into the teens.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
