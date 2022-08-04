Few morning showers, clearing by the afternoon: watch Thursday's weather forecast

This morning there are scattered showers across the eastern part of the state. Otherwise, clouds blanket most of the eastern half of Oklahoma as well. We will start our day with temperatures near 80 degrees. As we head through the morning the temperatures won't change much, until the clouds and rain clear.
So expect a quick warm up after lunch with highs topping off in the upper 90s.
On Friday there will be partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 100s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
