February marked by three winter storms in Oklahoma

Three winter storms that caused significant travel problems and closed schools and businesses marked February's weather in Oklahoma.

"Much of the state received 6-8 inches of snow for the month. Helena (in northwest Oklahoma) led all totals at 17 inches, with Seminole in second at 12 inches," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.

The storms occurred Feb. 1-3, Feb. 16-17 and Feb. 23-24.

Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm — for the month, according to the National Weather Service. Tulsa averages 2.4 inches of snow in February.

"Severe weather was nearly nonexistent for the month, but wildfires were a consistent hazard throughout February," McManus said.

February ranked as the 38th coolest on record, with a statewide average of 38.6 degrees — 3.8 degrees below normal.

"There was still plenty of pleasant weather in between the bouts of winter chill. Highs often rose into the 60s and 70s in advance of each winter storm system," McManus said.

But even with February’s moisture totals, the climatological winter — December through February — ended as the 23rd driest on record at 3.08 inches, 2.29 inches below normal since records began being kept in 1895, McManus said.

The data follow the warmest December on record in 2021 and a cooler-than-normal January. Both months were drier than normal.

Meanwhile, AccuWeather, a private forecasting company, on Tuesday issued its spring outlook, which includes drought increasing in western and central Oklahoma and the possibility of storms and flooding in far eastern parts of the state.

The company's outlook is for March through May.

The average high temperature in Tulsa for March is 63.3 degrees, and the average low is 40.7.

The city averages 3.1 inches of rain and 1.9 inches of snow in March.

Tulsa's average last day of freezing temperatures for the first half of the year is March 29, according to the weather service.

Statewide, March also marks the ramping up of severe weather and tornadoes. The state averages 3.8 tornadoes in March, 11.7 in April, 24.1 in May and 7.2 in June, the four most active months on average.

The most tornadoes in March in the state was 17 in 1991, but there have been many years with no tornadoes in March, according to weather service records dating to 1950.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, all of Oklahoma has increased odds of above-normal temperatures for March, with the eastern half of the state seeing increased odds for above-normal precipitation.

The Climate Prediction Center’s March drought outlook calls for improvements across far southeastern Oklahoma.

Time-lapse of snow covering downtown Tulsa

