February marked by three winter storms in Oklahoma

Three winter storms that caused significant travel problems and closed schools and businesses marked February's weather in Oklahoma.
"Much of the state received 6-8 inches of snow for the month. Helena (in northwest Oklahoma) led all totals at 17 inches, with Seminole in second at 12 inches," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.
But even with February’s moisture totals, the climatological winter — December through February — ended as the 23rd driest on record at 3.08 inches, 2.29 inches below normal since records began being kept in 1895, McManus said.
Meanwhile, AccuWeather, a private forecasting company, on Tuesday issued its spring outlook, which includes drought increasing in western and central Oklahoma and the possibility of storms and flooding in far eastern parts of the state.
The company's outlook is for March through May.
The average high temperature in Tulsa for March is 63.3 degrees, and the average low is 40.7.
The city averages 3.1 inches of rain and 1.9 inches of snow in March.
Tulsa's average last day of freezing temperatures for the first half of the year is March 29, according to the weather service.
Statewide, March also marks the ramping up of severe weather and tornadoes. The state averages 3.8 tornadoes in March, 11.7 in April, 24.1 in May and 7.2 in June, the four most active months on average.
The most tornadoes in March in the state was 17 in 1991, but there have been many years with no tornadoes in March, according to weather service records dating to 1950.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, all of Oklahoma has increased odds of above-normal temperatures for March, with the eastern half of the state seeing increased odds for above-normal precipitation.
The Climate Prediction Center’s March drought outlook calls for improvements across far southeastern Oklahoma.
Featured video: Time-lapse of snow covering downtown Tulsa
Photos: Sleet blankets Tulsa area amid winter storm warning Wednesday-Thursday
Winter Weather
Winter Weather
Winter Weather
Winter Weather
Winter Weather P4
Winter Weather
Winter Weather P3
Winter Weather P2
Winter Weather
Winter Weather
Winter Weather
Winter Weather
Winter Weather
Winter Weather P1
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now