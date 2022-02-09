 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

