Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 23.74. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

