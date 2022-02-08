Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.