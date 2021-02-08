 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy with intermittent light freezing rain early. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Tuesday, Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

