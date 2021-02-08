This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy with intermittent light freezing rain early. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Tuesday, Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, T…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Periods of hea…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…