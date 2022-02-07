 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

