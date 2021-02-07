 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News