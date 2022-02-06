Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.