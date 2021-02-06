Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.