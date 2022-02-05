 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

