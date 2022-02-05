For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
