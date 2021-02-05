Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
