Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

