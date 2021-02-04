 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News