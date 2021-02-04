For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. T…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 de…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 …
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like…