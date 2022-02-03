This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
