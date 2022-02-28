Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Travel is not recommended unless necessary, as Tulsa and virtually all of eastern Oklahoma remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.
- Updated
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.
- Updated
Forecasters expect a high of about 34 degrees Friday with wind chills between 1 and 11 degrees.
- Updated
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few showers during the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 2…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Plan on a rainy d…
Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 15-degree low is fo…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to …
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.