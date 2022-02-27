Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.