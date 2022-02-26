This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Travel is not recommended unless necessary, as Tulsa and virtually all of eastern Oklahoma remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
Forecasters expect a high of about 34 degrees Friday with wind chills between 1 and 11 degrees.
