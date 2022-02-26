 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

