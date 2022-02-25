Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Travel is not recommended unless necessary, as Tulsa and virtually all of eastern Oklahoma remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
Forecasters expect a high of about 34 degrees Friday with wind chills between 1 and 11 degrees.
