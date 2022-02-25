 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

