For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.
Travel is not recommended unless necessary, as Tulsa and virtually all of eastern Oklahoma remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
