Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

