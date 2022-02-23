For the drive home in Tulsa: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
- Updated
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few showers during the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 2…
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. How li…
Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Plan on a rainy d…