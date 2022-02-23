Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.