Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

