Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few showers during the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest.