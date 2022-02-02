Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Periods of snow. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.