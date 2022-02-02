For the drive home in Tulsa: Periods of snow. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
- Updated
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It should re…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 15-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We wi…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.