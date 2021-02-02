Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.