This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
