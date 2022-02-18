 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert