Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph.