Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Tulsa Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

