Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Clear. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

