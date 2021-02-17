 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.93. 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

