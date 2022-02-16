Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 33F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Thursday, Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.