Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 27.27. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast.