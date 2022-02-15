For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Dry, warm and windy with potential wildfire conditions Tuesday are forecast to give way to a cold front that could bring storms Wednesday night and then snow Thursday to some areas of northeastern Oklahoma.
