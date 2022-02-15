 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert