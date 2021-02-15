Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 14.05. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.