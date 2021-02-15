For the drive home in Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 14.05. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 10.95. A 20-degree l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8. -1 degree is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 4.44. Today's forecasted …
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cha…
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 8.49. A 24-degree …