Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -7.67. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

