This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -7.67. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
