Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Clear. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

