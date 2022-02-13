This evening in Tulsa: Clear. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast…
- Updated
Tulsa saw 7.5 inches of snow and residential streets still remain slick with ice, but sunny days are ahead.
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…