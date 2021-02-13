This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -3.83. A -2-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
