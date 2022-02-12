Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
