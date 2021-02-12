 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 16.51. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

